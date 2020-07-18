Carmit Bachar Wows In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit For ‘Lapalme’ & Talks Wanting To Take Daughter To BLM Protests

Carmit Bachar — who is one-fifth of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to reveal that she is Lapalme Magazine’s latest cover girl. Not only did the 45-year-old entertainer look sensational but she also got real within the interview for the issue.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a red cut-out swimsuit with gold detailing. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a navy kimono-style robe that featured a pattern all over. Bachar sported her signature fiery red hair with pink highlights and styled her wavy locks down with a middle part. The singer accessorized with numerous rings and kept her nails short with a coat of polish.

The cover shot saw Bachar pose in a sultry location. She was captured leaning against what looked to be a rock covered in moss. Bachar was photographed side-on and stretched her right arm out in the direction of the camera. She displayed a hint of her side profile, which helped show off her striking features, and sported a soft expression.

She geotagged her upload with Maui, Hawaii, letting fans know what island the snapshot was taken on.

For her caption, Bachar expressed that she is honored to be on the front of the magazine and thanked everyone who made it a reality.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Caitlin Grace, her hairstylist Michael Solis, and the editor-in-chief Kevin LaPalme.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1,100 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Looking more beautiful than ever before,” one user wrote.

“Queen Carmit,” another person shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Wow, beautiful cover shot!! Amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“You haven’t aged a bit,” a fourth admirer commented.

When The Dolls went on a hiatus, Bachar married longtime partner Kevin Whitaker and gave birth to their daughter, Keala Rose. Within the issue, Bachar admitted that she wanted to take her biracial child to the Black Lives Matter protests but didn’t, per ET Canada.

“There were so many things running through our heads. It’s a very delicate and fragile moment in the world right now, but I think truths are being revealed and true colors are coming out,” she said.