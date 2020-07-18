Naya Rivera’s Ex-Fiance Big Sean Mourns Her Loss On Instagram: ‘You Are A Hero’

Naya Rivera’s former fiance, rapper Big Sean, broke his silence about the fallen actress on Friday, July 17.

In a late Instagram post, the “Mercy” performer spoke nothing but kind words about his ex. He used two photos to honor Rivera for his post, which you can see here. The first picture was a black-and-white image of the actress as she looked intensely at the camera. She also had her arms crossed as she wore a strapless dress. Sean also shared another picture that was taken from Rivera’s Instagram page. He used the photo that Rivera posted in honor of her 4-year-old child Josey’s birthday, back in September 2019. The photo shows her cuddling her son outside while he’s wrapped up in a towel. The rapper captioned the photo by recognizing his ex for how brave she was throughout her life and in the final moments of her life.

“You are a hero!” the artist said after wishing peace within Rivera’s soul. “Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

Sean then turned the tribute on himself by sharing how he was personally affected by his ex. He said he’s been able to “appreciate and cherish” the things that transpired in their relationship. The musician credited her for making him a “better person” because of what they shared together. At the end of his tribute, Sean said he’s “still in shock” by her fate, and is keeping her family and loved ones in his prayers, although he knows she is protecting them already.

Jag Gundu / Getty Images

Following his post, Sean received more than 11,000 likes at the time of posting. He also got over 1,000 comments from his millions of followers. Many of the comments were heart emoji in support of him and Rivera.

According to Hollywood Life, Rivera and Sean began their turbulent romance in April 2013. The pair decided to date after they frequently ran into each other at events around Hollywood. They became engaged in October 2013 but never made it down the aisle. In April 2014, they decided to part ways and called off their wedding. The former Glee star tied the knot to her ex-husband and father of her son, Ryan Dorsey that July. Their wedding date was the same day she was supposed to marry Sean.

After an extensive five-day search, Rivera’s body was found in Lake Piru on Monday. As The Inquisitr previously shared, her famous ex, as well as many of her former co-stars, spread the word about her disappearance when it was reported on Wednesday, July 8. She was swimming with Josey when she drowned in the lake, which was the cause of her death, according to her autopsy.