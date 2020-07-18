‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Thinks Porsha Williams Should Run For Office Following Recent Arrest

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels recently shared how proud she was of her friend and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams for the work she’s doing for the Black Lives Matter movement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 14. The mother of one was with several others who decided to protest outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home in support of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was allegedly killed when Louisville police officers entered her home back in March and shot her in her sleep.

Samuels spoke to Hollywood Life on Friday and said she thinks Williams has a chance of having a positive future in politics. After learning of the actress’s arrest, she said she reached out to her and told her it might be time for her to consider the career switch sooner rather than later.

“I literally texted her [afterward] and was like, ‘Girl, you’re going to have to run for office!'” Samuels said. “Either that or she needs to be a preacher! One of the two.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

She then confirmed that Williams hasn’t yet decided if she will use her voice in a more political way. Although she hasn’t committed to a future role in public service, Williams has used her popular platform to speak out against the racial injustices that have been happening across the nation. Samuels said Williams’ ability to get people to listen to her would make her a perfect candidate for mayor or another policy-making role.

Prior to her arrest, Williams shared that she knew it was possible she would be going to jail following the protest. Although she was prepared for it to happen, her fans rallied behind her shortly after she was arrested. Williams has since been released from jail and Samuels said she’s in a good place at the moment. She also said her husband, Chris Samuels, spoke to Williams’ fiancé, Dennis McKinley, after the ordeal.

“[Porsha’s] doing good,” she confirmed. “I actually did talk to her. I was like, ‘Girl! You have me out here nervous! I was like, what is going on!?’ I guess it had been trending and people were posting about it and I was completely oblivious and I was texting her but by that time she was already locked up.”

In addition to dishing about her fellow Bravo star, Samuels said she’s excited about the upcoming season of RHOP. Before the new season premieres on Sunday, August 2, the singer launched a new single, titled “Drag Queens.”