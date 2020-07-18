Qimmah Russo Flaunts Incredible Physique In Laced-Up Daisy-Dukes, ‘They Call Me Quadzilla’

Gorgeous fitness model Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million followers with her most recent Instagram post on Friday night. The series of three images garnered just shy of 12,000 likes in the first hour after it was online.

The casual shoot pictured Qimmah in the doorway of a luxurious and expansive marble bathroom. She appears to have been captured unexpectedly in the first image, and then stopped for more intentional posing in the last two.

She looked stunning wearing a pair of denim short-shorts that revealed her famous quads, all the way down to her shapely calves and bare feet.

The shorts dipped well below her pierced navel in the center and rested low against her voluptuous hips. They were split up each side, embellished with matching rows of three metal rivets, and laced back together with navy-colored ties.

She also wore a lightweight, long-sleeved white top. It was cropped to show off her killer abs and wrapped around her body just above her slender waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. The bottom edge had a double ruched detailing that echoed the sides of her tiny shorts, with small bows that grazed her smooth, dark skin.

Qimmah had her dark curls pulled back into a ponytail. Her complexion was flawless, and her huge brown eyes were accentuated by her long lashes. A classic French manicure decorated her long fingernails.

She appeared to be walking out of a remarkably opulent bathroom constructed from an immense amount of polished stone, tile, and glass.

The amazingly fit social media celebrity proudly joked about the size of her muscular thighs in the caption, and many Instagram fans responded with compliments and declarations of laughter.

“Compared to all the guys who skip legs (I’m one of them,)” admired a fourth fan, adding laughing emoji in the middle and various others to indicate good-natured embarrassment at the end.

“They should call you Gluteiful!” sweetly quipped a second follower, tagging Qimmah in the comment.

“Love your quads…Those beautiful strong feminine muscular arms…” gushed a third person.

“Well, it’s your hard work. Beautiful!” noted one fan, following up with heart and kiss emoji.

Qimmah’s constant hard work is made evident in her frequent Instagram posts. Just recently, The Inquisitr covered her perfecting a new tumbling skill. She performed a skillful back flip wearing a different sexy white and black ensemble, but she also donned a black fabric mask over her nose and mouth.