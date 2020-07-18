White House Was Warned Of Looming Pandemic In September, Says Former Donald Trump Administration Official

Todas Philipson, who served three years as acting chairman of President Donald Trump administration’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), said on Friday that the White House was warned about a potential pandemic outbreak in September.

Speaking with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow, Philipson — who tested positive for the novel coronavirus less than a month before leaving his White House post — said that his team authored a special report on pandemics.

Titled “Mitigating the Impact of Pandemic Influenza through Vaccine Innovation,” the report warned that the Untied States would not be able to handle a pandemic, pointing out that a virus would cause nearly half a million Americans to die and lead to unprecedented economic damage.

“The White House is fully aware of what CEA puts out,” Philipson said.

Philipson explained that he was “extremely successful” in persuading the commander-in-chief to take his team’s advice, at least during the first nine months of his tenure as CEA chairman.

He also defended members of the Trump administration, arguing that their predecessors did not take such warnings seriously either.

“This is like… [a] one in 100 years lifetime event, and many administrations in the past kind of ignored that,” Philipson told Harlow.

“There were very few times I walked out of the Oval [Office] when we were not on the winning side. That was not very popular with all the sides obviously and that led to a lot of exclusion and even threats of firing me,” he added.

Noting that White House officials often disagree over what the commander-in-chief should do, Philipson said that he felt compelled to leave his post to teach at the University of Chicago.

“I was very annoyed with the process and it was time to go anyways,” he explained.

As the publication noted, Trump and his allies have insisted that no one could have predicted the coronavirus outbreak, which has been ravaging the world for months.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to an analysis from The New York Times, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the dangers of coronavirus. For months, the president insisted that the virus would simply go away or disappear. He also “overstated” the impact of untested treatments, while touting his own policies. The president then sought to blame others for his own government’s failures, the analysis established.

Public disapproval of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis recently reached an all-time high. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released earlier this month found that 67 percent of Americans disapprove of the way he has been handling the issue.