Drake & His Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux, Fuel Romance Rumors Following The Release Of New Track, ‘Greece’

Drake and Sophie Brussaux recently caused speculation that they may have quietly rekindled their romance since having their offspring, Adonis Graham.

The rapper released a new track, “Greece” on Friday, July 17. The song, which is in collaboration with DJ Khaled, has a lyric that described one of his ex’s hot spots. According to Hollywood Life, he rapped, “Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach,” in the song. The verse was in reference to Nikki Beach Worldwide, which is a luxury club brand that happens to have Greece as one of its destinations. Fans of Drake’s remembered that Brussaux has frequented Nikki Beach in the past, and felt he was using the song as a way to subtly confirm that things are back on between them. However, a source revealed that the lyric was just a play on words and Drake is still a single man.

“His relationship with her is amazing but they’re strictly co-parents,” the insider said. “Drake’s so happy that she’s moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The “Tootsie Slide” performer and Brussaux dated on and off through the years. In 2017, she gave birth to their young boy, who was the first offspring for both of them. Drake kept him and Brussaux a secret until he revealed he’s a father on his 2018 album, Scorpion. Since confirming the speculation that he and Brussaux had a baby, the rapper is more open with sharing photos of his child on his popular Instagram page. Back in March, he posted the first official photo of him and his boy. In the photo slideshow, which you can see here, Drake, Brussaux and their little one all posed for the camera while at his house. Of the pictures, Drake told Lil Wayne during his radio show that he wanted to do something for himself and wasn’t focused on what the public would think.

In addition to posting about their child online, Drake also celebrated Father’s Day with him back in June. A video of the two was shared on Instagram, and Drake could be seen opening his gifts while the toddler was heard in the background. Multiple fans gushed after they heard the child speak English in his French accent.