Sofia Bevarly Exudes Flirty Vibes In Neon Lime Green Bodysuit

Sofia Bevarly shared a flirty new video with her Instagram fans today, and it’s been watched over 162,600 already in the first 11 hours since it went live. She showed off her figure in a neon lime green swimsuit that she wore under a pair of denim shorts.

At the beginning of the update, the model was spotted walking towards the camera as she played with her hair. She left her shorts unbuttoned, and they were short with a hem that was folded over. The bright bodysuit had shorts too, and they peeked through at the bottom. Additionally, the piece featured a low scoop neckline that placed Sofia’s cleavage on display.

She wore her hair down in an off-center part, and smiled widely as she moved her hips from side to side. The only accessory that she seemed to be sporting was her smart watch on her wrist.

The clip then cut to her posing in front of a grand piano. After playing with her hair, she gave a coy smile with her lips closed before leaning forward with a big smile on her face as she was apparently caught mid-laugh. The wall behind her was light pink and the piano was decorated with an elaborate candle holder, a small sculpture, a vase of roses, and a green plant.

Throughout the video, Sofia drank big swigs of the Bang Energy Drink that she helped to promote.

She was also filmed sitting on a large brown leather chair and striking a few poses, at one point placing bot of her hands on the armrest and raising her right shoulder and smiling with her lips closed.

As usual with these promotional posts, Sofia tagged Bang Energy and their CEO, Jack Owoc, in the post.

The comments section was packed with loving messages from her fans.

“Omg yes love the green,” gushed a follower.

“You are gorgeous you look amazing,” declared a second social media user.

“Model status 100/10,” raved a third devotee.

“Another beautiful video wow So beautiful,” wrote another supporter, seemingly referring to her other videos for the same brand.

In addition, Sofia captivated her fans’ attention four days ago with another revealing post. That time, she shared a snap of herself in an orange bikini as she placed a phone up to her right ear. She smiled softly and glanced up towards the ceiling and left her cleavage on show along with her toned abs and curvy hips. The bikini top had a structured fit with underwire, and her bottoms had thick straps.