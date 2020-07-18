Yasiel Puig Is Reportedly A Free Agent Again After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Yasiel Puig thought he had found himself a new team in the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. It turns out the outfielder is still looking for a new home after he tested positive for the coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic.

Puig announced the news on his Instagram and Twitter pages, offering an apology to his fans in the process. He added that while he received a positive test for COVID-19, he isn’t feeling the effects of the virus.

“Although I tested positive, I am asymptomatic and I feel absolutely fine,” Puig wrote. “I will be quarantined until I receive two negative tests, which I hope will arrive shortly.”

Puig added that he was sad this happened but believed it must be in God’s plans for him. He also said he fully believes he’ll be able to get back on the baseball field at some point. He added when he is able to play again, he’s taking heart in the knowledge that coming down with COVID-19 now means he’s already cleared a hurdle.

Puig also turned the post into a kind of warning for anyone who believes they can’t get it, and aren’t taking the situation seriously. He said that if someone were to look at him, they’d have no idea he had the disease. He urged everyone to be vigilant about their health and safety and pleaded with his fans to wear masks.

Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

While Puig did not mention that the development meant his brand new contract with the Braves had been voided, MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted that the failed test meant the outfielder was “still a free agent.”

Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that this wasn’t a situation where the team and Puig had a contract in place and the player failed his physical. In this case, the two sides had an agreement in principle, but no formal deal was in place.

Reports earlier this week that Puig had signed with the Braves meant that the biggest name still on MLB’s free-agent market finally had himself a team.

The outfielder started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers but he’s bounced around a bit in the last two years. He signed with the Cincinnati Reds before the 2019 season and was traded to the Cleveland Indians last summer as part of a three-team deal.

With the Indians and Reds combined, the slugger hit.267 with a total of 24 home runs and 84 runs driven in. He also stole 19 bases.