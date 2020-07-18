NBA Rumors: Mavs Could Form Superteam Featuring Giannis Antetokoumpo, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis In 2021

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the NBA teams who managed to surpass the expectations from them in the 2019-20 NBA season, thanks to the young superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. However, as of now, they are not viewed on the same level as other Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. In order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title, they should strongly consider adding a legitimate superstar that could complement Doncic and Porzingis.

One of the dream acquisitions for the Mavericks is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks may have already revealed their plan to offer him a massive contract extension this fall, but with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic to the NBA, there’s a strong chance that the “Greek Freak” would reject Milwaukee’s offer and test the free agency market in the summer of 2021. According to Matthew Schmidt of ClutchPoints, the Mavericks could form the league’s next superteam by targeting Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA free agency.

“Dallas has swiftly expedited its rebuild by swinging a draft night trade for Luka Doncic in 2018 and by robbing the New York Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal in January 2019. Suddenly, the Mavs have one of the most dynamic duos in the NBA, and with significant cap space on the horizon for Mark Cuban’s club in 2021, you have to think that the Mavericks will be a significant player for Antetokounmpo. Just imagine a triumvirate of Doncic, Porzingis and Giannis. That would be one of the most talented trios this league has ever seen, and Dallas would instantly become a title contender.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Antetokounmpo is one of the few superstars who could dramatically change the fate of the Mavericks. His potential arrival in Dallas would further improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor as well as their defensive efficiency that ranks No. 17 in the league, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. Doncic and Porzingis would still be needing to make a huge adjustment with their game to accommodate Antetokounmpo in Dallas, but just having the three of them would undoubtedly make the Mavericks a team to fear in the entire league.

The idea of pairing Antetokounmpo with Doncic and Porzingis may just be a pipe dream for the Mavericks right now, but it would definitely be intriguing to see the three young superstars playing together in one team in the future. The Mavericks may be currently not as good as the Bucks, but Antetokounmpo must have noticed the improvements made by Doncic and Porzingis with their respective games. If they successfully turn into legitimate NBA superstars, the trio of Antetokounmpo, Doncic, and Porzingis is undeniably capable of ruling the entire league for years and give the Mavericks a strong chance of establishing their own dynasty.