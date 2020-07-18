Jenna Cooper Shares Photos Depicting How Much She Has Changed Since ‘The Bachelor’

Jenna Cooper has changed both mentally and physically since welcoming her baby daughter into the world.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Jenna Cooper took to Instagram on Friday, July 17 to share two photos depicting how much she has changed since her days on reality television. One photo was taken from her Bachelor days and the other featured how she looks today. While Cooper does appear somewhat physically different, she says the biggest differences are mental.

In the modern day photo of Cooper, she wore a long white dress that went down past her ankles. The dress featured lace around the bodice and showed off her curves. The 31-year-old accessorized with turquoise dangling earrings, a thin gold necklace and a gold bracelet. She completed the look with a pair of cream colored sandals. She used one hand to hold up the train of her dress and held a wicker purse in the other. Cooper wore her blond hair down in curls and smiled at the camera, exuding happiness.

The second photo featured a much different version of Cooper. The former reality television star stood on a balcony hold a drink in one hand. She wore a form fitting white gown with a plunging neckline that showed plenty of skin. She held her blond hair out of her eyes with one hand while staring at the camera, a serious expression on her face.

In her caption, Cooper reflected on the many changes that took place in her life over the past year, the biggest being welcoming her daughter Presley into the world with her now husband Karl Hudson. She noted that she has become stronger as an individual after going through trials and tribulations that lead her to where she is today. Along with being better able to stick up for herself, she is also able to be vulnerable. She challenged her followers to do the same and to let go of their fears so they can live out their best life.

Cooper’s many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the post and to congratulate her on her personal growth.

“Both are so beautiful, but you’re glowing in the first one. Mom life suits you!” one fan wrote.

“You look more realistic and happy now.. you are more beautiful as a mother. Honest words from this stranger,” a second person remarked.

Many people know Cooper for her time on Bachelor in Paradise where she became engaged to Jordan Kimball, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The pair ultimately called off their engagement and went their own separate ways.