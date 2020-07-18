Young Bae Sizzles In A Hot Pink Sports Bra & Leggings In Times Square

Young Bae has been sharing a mix of Instagram updates on her latest tattoo work and also photos of herself in tight outfits. And her newest share was of the latter, and she posted a two-part photo set as she rocked a hot pink workout ensemble.

In the first photo, she stood with her back angled toward the camera and glanced over her shoulder. She popped her foot in front and placed her hand on her thigh. The pose left her booty on show, and her leggings were eye-catching with a high waistline and a very tight fit. In particular, there were flirty ruffle accents on her booty that brought attention to her derrière. Her matching top was a sports bra with a hood, and it had a conservative neckline. She completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers with matching hot pink accents.

Bae wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and her rose tattoo on her arm was especially prominent. She also accessorized with multiple silver bracelets, one with small charms.

She stood on a flight of stairs and behind her were several trees with skyscrapers peeking through.

In the second snap, Bae stood facing the camera and popped her left hip. She also tugged at her long ponytail with her left hand in the air and exuded lots of flirty vibes. However, it was hard to discern her expression in both photos as she opted to cover her face with a white face mask.

The geotag noted that she was in Times Square in New York City.

The share from four hours ago has been liked over 8,900 times, and the comments section was filled with many compliments.

“So d*mn cute!! I LOVE my fellow thick Asians,” gushed a follower.

“That’s a Sharpie pink highlighter,” wrote a second admirer, to which Bae responded.

“Use this to highlight your girl’s day then,” she suggested, using a fire emoji.

“I want to meet you,” noted a third social media user.

Young also posted another update on June 12, that time showing off her curvy figure in a black bikini under a sheer dress. The dress was black with dragons on it, and it had a high neckline and short sleeves. Her bikini top was a classic triangle-cut style that allowed her to show off her cleavage, and her bottoms had a high-waisted fit that hid her belly button from view. She wore her long hair down in a side part.