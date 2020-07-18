Scientists Warn Of Possible ‘Earthquake Chain Reaction’ That Could Devastate Los Angeles

Researchers studying when the San Andreas Fault — a region that surrounds nearly 13 million people who live in the Los Angeles metro area — could erupt have stumbled upon the terrifying possibility of an “earthquake chain reaction.”

According to Live Science, researchers at Temblor, a company that models and assesses earthquake risks, came across the prospect when looked at the risks surrounding Los Angeles. The city is known to be in a precarious position as it is located where the Pacific Plate grinds against the North American tectonic plate.

Though the team behind the study explained that it was difficult, if not impossible, to predict when the San Andreas Fault would erupt, they noted that two other faults located nearby could trigger it. This is because the San Andreas Fault is part of what scientists called a “Z” shape of faults.

The top of the “Z” is comprised of the Ridgecrest Fault, which sits at east of the Sierra Nevada and runs nearly parallel to the state’s pacific coast. The long middle part of the “Z” is the Garlock Fault, which extends across the state. Last but not least, the bottom of the “Z” is the San Andreas.

Since all of the faults are inter-connected, a quake in one could trigger events in the others. For example, if the Ridgecrest Fault suffered a magnitude 7.5 tremor, it would spark one in the Garlock Fault, which would in turn likely cause another one in the San Andreas fault.

Since the Garlock Fault is the central piece between the other two, an event there could be even more disastrous. For example, scientists calculated that should the region have an issue, it would raise the possibility of a San Andreas quake by a factor of 150.

David McNew / Getty Images

Fortunately, the team claimed that the odds of such an event were still low. However, they warned that years of stress on the lines would only make the progression more likely.

“What we are describing isn’t likely and it’s a kind of an earthquake chain reaction,” explained study co-author Ross Stein to Live Science.

“But what we’ve learned over the last four months is chain reactions really do happen in nature. And if we are unprepared, as we were in COVID, they have enormous consequences,” he added.

