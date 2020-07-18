Addison Rae And Scott Disick Team Up For A TikTok Dance And Get Video-Bombed By His Daughter

Addison found Penelope's brief cameo absolutely hilarious.

Fans of Addison Rae were surprised to see not one, but two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars in one of her recent TikTok uploads. The insanely popular 19-year-old content creator recently teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian, 41, to film a dance video inside her massive closet, and now she can boast that she’s also gotten her groove on with Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, 37.

The former couple’s 8-year-old daughter Penelope also made an appearance in the short clip, but the little girl wasn’t dancing. Instead, she crashed the performance by strolling in front of the camera.

Addison was dressed casually and comfortably. Her outfit included a form-fitting black tank top, which was short enough to show a hint of midriff. She coupled the shirt with a pair of cream-colored sweatpants. The baggy bottoms had an elastic, drawstring waistband, which was pulled up high on her stomach. Her only visible accessories were a pair of small chain hoop earrings that swung around as she moved. Her silky dark hair was down, and a soft breeze was blowing it back away from her face.

As for her dance partner, the reality TV star was clad in a pair of shiny black shorts and a collared button-up shirt with short sleeves. The garment was pale yellow with a flashy print that consisted of large blue polka dots and lighter-colored vertical stripes. He also wore a black, backward baseball cap and sunglasses that had mirrored lenses and wireframes.

Addison clapped her hands together and swayed her hips from side to side as Scott mimicked her movements. Shortly after they snapped their fingers, Penelope quickly walked across the screen. The interruption made Addison burst out laughing.

In the comments section of her video, Addison poked fun at herself for the way she reacted to Penelope’s sudden appearance.

“I LAUGH LIKE IM IN PAIN HAHAHA,” she wrote.

Many of the social media sensation’s followers seemed to be impressed that she’s been spending so much time with KUWTK stars lately.

“Addison is playing the big leagues,” wrote one fan.

“It’s hard seeing other people living your dream, BUT I SUPPORT YOU QUEEN,” remarked another admirer.

“Imagine hanging out with the kardashians,” a third message read.

Fans also started making guesses about which KUWTK cast member will appear on Addison’s TikTok account next. Since her latest video was initially uploaded on the app, it has racked up over 1.1 million likes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Addison was recently spotted on a beach with a group that included Scott, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, and musician Harry Hudson.