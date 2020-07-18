Dixie D’Amelio Stuns In Glamorous Photo Shoot

Dixie D'Amelio shared new photos taken from her recent shoot for 'Highsnobiety.'

On Friday, July 17, teenage TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio shared two new photos from her recent photo shoot on Instagram. Dixie and her younger sister, Charli, recently did a shoot with photographer Connor Franta. The photos are to be featured in the newest edition of the online news publication, Highsnobiety.

In the first snapshot, Dixie showed her more serious side, staring at the camera intently with her lips slightly parted. The 18-year-old social media sensation wore her long dark hair pulled up on the top of her head in two buns, some lose strands hanging down on either side of her face. This photo was in black-and-white and utilized contrast impressively.

Dixie wore a plain tank top with spaghetti straps as well as a black collared trench coat. She wore the coat unbuttoned and it casually hung off one of her shoulders. Dixie accessorized with dark acrylic nails and a pair of large hoop earrings. She rested her hand against her face, her fingers splayed out.

The second photo included in the post was also black-and-white, but taken from a different angle. The photographer got low to the ground to snap the shot, Dixie looking down at the lens. She maintained her serious expression while pulling up her coat.

In her caption, Dixie paid tribute to both Franta and to Highsnobiety. The photo quickly gained attention online, racking up 1.5 million likes. She has a large online audience with a total of 13.5 million followers on Instagram alone.

On TikTok, she has an incredible 29.7 million followers where she is known as one of the biggest creators on the platform. She is famous for her viral dancing videos.

Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on the stunning photographs and to share their admiration.

“Hand over some of the beauty please,” joked one of her fans.

“These are amazing Dixie! Loving the space buns. Only you could pull off a look like this,” commented a second person.

“You are beautiful! You are one of my favorite TikTokers!” a third fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dixie and sister Charli already shared the photograph that will be used as the front cover image of the newest edition of the publication. The stunning snapshot features the two sisters embracing one another while staring at the camera.

The sisters have expressed their gratitude to Highsnobiety for including them in their publication.