NeNe Leakes Says She’s Spoken To Tamar Braxton Since The Singer Was Hospitalized For Reported Suicide Attempt

NeNe Leakes took to social media to share her thoughts and prayers for Tamar Braxton amid her current hospital stay.

According to Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star honored her friend by sending a touching message via Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braxton allegedly attempted suicide in a Downtown Los Angeles hotel. In a side-by-side photo of Leakes and Braxton, which you can see here, both reality television starlets were on a red carpet and wore black tops. The former Glee actress had her signature blonde hair in a ponytail as she looked intensely at the camera. As for Braxton, the “Love and War” singer’s sandy brown hair was styled in long bangs that almost covered her eyes. She also put the rest of her hair into a low ponytail.

Leakes captioned the photo by saying she and Braxton routinely talk on the phone. She then recalled them talking to each other hours before she was hospitalized on Thursday, July 16. At the time of their phone call, Leakes said Braxton was going through a tough time and shared that she’s not the only one who decides to suffer alone.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” she wrote. “Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment. Spoke to her and David today! I say that to say this…check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much!”

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

The Cinderella actress then shared how some people are being treated poorly by others and how they suffer alone. She also said while she knows Braxton will pull through the situation, she asked all of her 3.6 million Instagram followers to continue to “pray” for the mother of one. Shortly after she published her post, Leakes received more than 90,000 likes and over 4,000 comments.

The touching post from Leakes comes after multiple celebrities also sent their well-wishes to Braxton and her family. Mariah Carey, who Braxton has shown her admiration for over the years, said she was praying for her on Twitter. Additionally, Viola Davis said she sent prayers to the singer and her with Vincent Herbert, Logan, 7.

On Thursday, July 16, Braxton was taken to the hospital after she was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, which prompted him to call 911. A rep for the singer said she experienced a “very tough and emotional day,” which would be explained at a later date. Prior to her boyfriend making the 911 call, Braxton shared on social media that there wouldn’t be a new episode of she and Adefeso’s show, Coupled & Quarantined. She said at the time that she wasn’t feeling well, but informed her followers she wasn’t diagnosed with COVID-19.