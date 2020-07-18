Dan Snyder’s Punishment Rumored To Be Limited To Fines

Dan Snyder, the owner of the NFL team formerly known as the Washington Redskins isn’t likely to be forced to sell the team after revelations came to light about the actions of some members of the franchise’s front office. Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk wrote on Friday that while some expect the league to crack down hard, the writer cited a Washington Post article that said the punishment will almost certainly be nothing more than a fine.

Earlier this week, a report came to light about 15 different women who claimed high ranking officials repeatedly sexually harassed them. At least one of the women said she lost interest in having a career in professional football because of the abuse she suffered.

After the report came to light, some around the Internet believed Snyder should be held responsible, citing a lack of oversight from the owner. Reports indicate the league will look for some way to punish those who are directly responsible for the harassment, but Snyder isn’t likely to be held accountable.

It was reported other franchise owners aren’t going to attempt to push Snyder out. Suspensions of owners aren’t unheard of in professional sports, but it isn’t likely, according to sources, that Snyder will serve any kind of suspension either.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Gantt pointed to a situation with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 as one example as to why Snyder might emerge from the turmoil relatively unscathed. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was pressured into selling after several former employees accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Snyder was criticized for allowing a culture where employees would think sexually harassing women was acceptable, but he wasn’t specifically named as one of the perpetrators. According to the report about the accusations, the only time Snyder was specifically mentioned is when he belittled one male employee for being a former cheerleader.

Snyder was also relatively quick to denounce the revelations in the story. He issued a statement on Friday morning and attempted to make it clear he didn’t abide by what had happened.

“The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society,” Snyder said in his statement. “This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of coach [Ron] Rivera earlier this year.”

Gantt said the NFL have the ability in its bylaws to force a sale, but it seems unlikely it will take that step.