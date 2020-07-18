Anthony Fauci Says He Has Full Support Of White House

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed the allegations that he is being sidelined by the White House, Mediaite reported.

Rumors that Fauci is being sidelined by President Donald Trump and his allies surfaced earlier this month, but the situation culminated after trade adviser Peter Navarro published an op-ed attacking the public health expert.

Speaking with PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, Fauci stressed that he enjoys Trump’s full support.

“The White House in general is not trying to, certainly the president is not, I certainly believe that Mark Meadows is not. What happened with Peter Navarro and that editorial — I can’t even comment on that, it just is beyond my comprehension why he did that,” he said.

“But I do not believe that the White House is trying to discredit me,” Fauci added.

In his USA Today column, Navarro argued that Americans should be skeptical about Fauci’s expertise. He pointed to Fauci’s statements about travel from China and the use of masks, accusing him of “flip-flopping” on key issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

Woodruff pressed the nation’s leading expert on whether he believes to have “the full backing and support of the White House.”

“I do. I do. I believe I do. I spoke to the president about that, I believe I do.”

Trump and Fauci have reportedly not spoken to each other since June, when they last met in the Oval Office. Some of those close to the commander-in-chief have reportedly been frustrated with Fauci’s bluntness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NIAD director has publicly criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. However, according to an official briefed on the situation in the White House, Fauci was sidelined after making a number of misleading statements about the pandemic.

In addition, Fauci’s television appearances have apparently been limited. Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo has allegedly been tasked with approving his media interviews.

Trump has directly and publicly criticized Fauci, stating in a recent interview that the medical expert is a “nice man, but he’s made a lot of mistakes.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Polling suggests that the American public is not satisfied with Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released last week found that 67 percent of Americans disapprove of the way he he has handled the issue. Notably, 26 percent of independents said that they do not approve of the way the commander-in-chief has managed federal government’s response to COVID-19.