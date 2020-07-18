Sierra Skye Shows Off Toned Bod In A Tight Swimsuit

Sierra Skye has been keeping her Instagram followers engaged with a variety of new photos as of late, including several swimsuit pics. In her most recent update from six hours ago, the blonde struck a flirty pose and sported a tight black-and-white swimsuit.

The model stood with her body angled towards the camera and propped out her right leg in front with her hand in her hair, ruffling her locks. She left her other hand by her side and seemingly gazed into the distance. Sierra parted her lips in a coy manner but her eyes were obscured thanks to her black sunglasses, which were the only piece of accessories she wore for the occasion.

Her one-piece was strapless with a high leg cut that allowed her to show off some of her bare booty. It was black save for a couple of white oval accents that looked to be made of a sheer fabric. These fell on the side of her midriff with a second panel peeking through on her left side. The tag in the post revealed that the ensemble was from PrettyLittleThing.

Sierra wore her hair down with soft waves, and her dark locks contrasted dramatically against her bright blond highlights. And even as she ruffled her locks, her soft waves framed her face in an elegant way.

Her tan was also on full show with the nice lighting leaving her skin glowing, and she also sported a white manicure that matched her swimsuit.

She stood in front of a cream-colored building with a palm tree beside her and very small green plants on the ground.

The post has garnered over 30,700 likes in the past six hours, and her fans had the following to say about her new photo.

“Consistently RAD,” gushed an admirer.

“Super pretty, as always!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“Beautiful baby girl! Soooo pretty,” raved another devotee.

“You are amazing gorgeous please come to Greece,” wrote a fourth social media user.

The sensation also posted another update four days ago, that time of herself sitting in the back of an open hatchback and showing off her figure in a revealing outfit. Her top was a white crop tank that left her underboob showing, and it read “icy” in the front in silver. She paired the shirt with frayed light denim shorts with a high-waisted fit that fell right below her belly button. Sierra wore her hair pulled up in a bun.