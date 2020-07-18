Reginae Carter Wows In White Lacy Skin-Tight Lingerie

Reginae Carter is wowing her fans again, as the Instagram sensation shared a new photo to her timeline sporting white lacy lingerie. In the picture, Lil Wayne’s daughter is standing on what appeared to be an old apartment balcony for a professional photo shoot. The 21-year-old’s ensemble hugged her every curve and was slightly see-through on parts of her torso, but the garb kept her mostly covered. The lingerie, which looked almost like a dress, cut off just below her bum exposing her upper thighs.

Reginae went shoeless in the photo, showing off her white toenail polish, which matched the white theme on her fingernails that also featured some serious embellishments. She wore her long dark brown hair half up, half down, and paired the outfit with a thin-chained necklace.

Posing on the balconies old arm rails, Reginae smized into the camera for a serious shot. She noted in the tag section that her outfit was a part of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, which consists only of lingerie.

In under an hour, the photo brought in over 76,000 likes and was pushing 1,000 comments. The comment section was full of fire-symbol, heart-eyed, and “100” emoji from her 5.2 million followers. Other fans flat out wrote compliments for the rap daughter, fawning over the hot new post.

“Ok Victoria secret lol,” one fan wrote.

“Just the cutest!! And I say that in the best way possible,” another added.

“If you were seeds I’d plant you and grow a whole forest full of you. Good God,” a third wrote.

This isn’t the first time Reginae has posted in lingerie on her timeline, especially not the first time posing in Savage X Fenty either. Earlier this month she sported a black lacy outfit which consisted of a black garter belt and panties. In the first photo of the double picture post, she covered herself with a large fan with Rihanna’s clothing line’s name written across it. The second revealed she was wearing a matching black lacy bra as she peeked out from behind the fan. In June she also Fenty’ed it up by wearing an orange bra and panty while posing on a Versace bedspread.

Back in June Reginae had her fans drooling in the comments when she posed in a leopard-print two-piece workout ensemble that she paired with black sneakers. She also matched the outfit with a black facemask to protect her while she was out and about.