Yuliett Torres Strikes A Sexy Pose On A Bench In New Instagram Pics

Yuliett Torres shared two new Instagram posts with her followers today, and rocked the same blue bodysuit in both updates. And in her newest share, the model showed off her outfit and incredible figure by striking a sexy pose on a bench while outside.

In the first photo, she sat straddling a stone bench with her back arched slightly and her hands in front of her upper thigh. She gazed into the distance to her right with her lips slightly parted, and her curvy booty was hard to miss.

Her bodysuit had a very tight fit that conformed to her physique, and it had a large cutout in the rear that reached her lower back. It had a sleeveless cut and her long locks were done in luxurious curls with a few blond highlights popping against her darker hair.

Behind her was a chainlink fence with a grassy area and a one-story building beyond it. There was also a bright green tarp that was draped over the fence. It looked to be a partially sunny day, and the bright light lit up the grass in the background as the model was left in the shadows.

The second picture was of her striking the same pose, except the photographer captured her look from a different angle. Yuliett looked down toward the ground with her eyes obscured by her hair. The image was taken from a higher vantage point.

And in the final shot, Yuliett sat upright with her hands resting on her upper thighs. She pulled her shoulders back more this time and the side of her chest peeked through.

The photo has received over 32,500 likes since it went live 45 minutes ago. Her devoted fans rushed to the comments section to leave positive messages in both Spanish and English.

“You are very very beautiful,” raved a follower.

“Like the bench,” noted a second admirer.

“Fabulous,” declared a third social media user.

“No you’re right. I know I’m wrong. That’s why I feel like I wouldn’t be a good boyfriend to you,” wrote a supporter that was seemingly responding to her caption.

In addition, Yuliett posted another multi-part update to her Instagram page last week. She showcased her figure in another tight ensemble, opting for a matching yellow workout set. It included a long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted leggings with sheer paneling along her sides.

In the first image, she stood with her feet together and played with her hair with her eyes closed. Behind her were several trees, and the skies looked cloudy.