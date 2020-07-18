Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Underboob & Rock-Hard Abs In Steamy Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony showcased her sculpted figure in a steamy photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she took a mirror selfie where she treated fans to a glimpse of her underboob and rock-hard abs.

The Irish stunner is known for eye-catching gym selfies, but for this photo, O’Mahony wanted to show followers how she looked first thing in the morning. Although she kept her beautiful face obscured, the model gave viewers plenty of eye candy.

O’Mahony stood in front of a full-length mirror with a kitchen in the background. She was captured from the calves up and had her long dark hair up in a ponytail. The 22-year-old held the phone in front of her face with her left hand. She placed her right leg slightly in front of her body, which helped show the definition of her lower body.

The popular YouTuber rocked a pair of steel-colored shorts which had the waistline rolled down. She used her free hand to roll up the small gray t-shirt she had on. This offered fans a view of her hourglass figure, and chiseled midsection. O’Mahony’s shirt was pulled up high enough to show a hint of her underboob. She accessorized with a smartwatch on her right wrist, completing her early morning look.

In the caption, the social media influencer mentioned that this is how her stomach looks before chowing down on lots of carbs. The model also joked that her tall boyfriend puts boxes on top of the cupboards where she cannot reach them. She tagged him in the pic, along with a fitness accessory company.

The snap was uploaded Friday for O’Mahony’s 669,000 Instagram followers. Many of them flocked to the spicy pre-breakfast photo, and in the nine hours after it went live, more than 21,000 of them showed their appreciation by tapping the “like” button. The post also received over 120 comments in which admirers left a smattering of fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her jaw-dropping physique and responded to the caption.

“Cornflakes and pasta! I’ve never related to someone so much in my life,” one follower replied.

“Your morning belly is so gorgeous,” another added.

“U ARE INSANE OH MY,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Now [that] you mention the box it’s all I can see and it’s bugging me,” a follower joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her killer curves in a tiny mismatched bikini. She rocked a yellow top and white bottoms in the snap, which has earned nearly 30,000 likes.