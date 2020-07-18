‘One Piece’ Episode 933 Preview Hints At Intense Duel Between Zoro And Gyukimaru

The upcoming episode of One Piece, which is titled “Gyukimaru! Zoro Fights a Duel on Bandit’s Bridge!,” is set to feature the intense duel between Zoro and Gyukimaru at the Bandit’s Bridge, according to the preview.

“Zoro and Gyukimaru get in a fierce sword fight over the great sword Shusui. During the severe fight, Zoro comes to know the secret behind Shusui. However, at the same time, another assassin appears in a spray of snow as a new crisis hits Zoro!”

In the latest episode of One Piece, Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain, Roronoa Zoro, finally found the man who stole Shusui — the sword he got from legendary samurai, Shimotsuki Ryuma. The thief was a giant samurai named Gyukimaru who is traveling around the Land of Wano to collect various weapons. Zoro tried to ask Gyukimaru to give Shusui back to him peacefully, but the giant samurai didn’t seem to have any plans to return the famous weapon.

While Zoro is busy fighting Gyukimaru, an assassin, Kamazo, is set to appear in front of him. The One Piece Episode 933 preview revealed that Kamazo was sent by Shogun Kurozumi Orochi to kill Toko, who will be shown in the upcoming episode near the Bandit’s Bridge with Kozuki Hiyori.

Knowing Zoro, it would be only natural for him to protect Toko and Hiyori. However, Kamazo won’t be an easy opponent. Before he became an assassin, he served as the right-hand man of one of the members of the Worst Generation, Kid Pirates captain Eustass Kid.

In addition to the fight between Zoro and Gyukimaru, One Piece Episode 933 will finally reveal the history behind Shusui and its original owner, Ryuma. Ryuma was initially known as one of the zombies that former Warlord Gecko Moria controlled in Thriller Bark, but it’s been revealed that he was a very prominent figure in the Land of Wano before he died. Shusui is considered a national treasure in the Land of Wano.

One Piece Episode 933 will also show the continuation of the Sumo Inferno Tournament, involving Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Old Man Hyo, at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon.

Additionally, the episode will feature Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor, Charlotte Linlin, traveling with Tony Tony Chopper to Udon. After she lost her memory, Chopper’s group managed to convince Emperor Big Mom to help them free Luffy from the Prisoner’s Mine.