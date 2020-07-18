Draya Michele Lies On Her Side In A Brown Lingerie Set

Draya Michele has been keeping her Instagram fans updated with a steady stream of eye-catching photos, and in her newest share from today the former Basketball Wives star showcased her figure in a shiny brown bra and matching bottoms.

She was photographed in a professional studio in front of a blank backdrop. She lied on her right side and propped herself up by placing her arm on a wooden box. Draya put her hand behind her head and draped her other hand on her left hip. In addition, she bent her knees and arched her side to emphasize her hourglass figure. She gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted and exuded sultry vibes.

Her lingerie set was from Savage x Fenty, and her bra allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and her bottoms had a low-waisted fit with a small embellishment on her left hip.

Draya wore her hair down in an off-center part with soft curls. Her hair was brushed behind her shoulders, and some of it appeared to be blowing in the wind. She accessorized her look with a variety of jewelry, and it included small hoop earrings, two necklaces, and a couple of bracelets on her left wrist. This included a charm necklace that featured her name in sparkling gems, and a longer gold necklace with a charm that fell by her cleavage.

She was well-lit for the snap, and her skin glowed.

The share was posted seven hours ago and has reached over 94,700 likes so far. Her followers took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“This color on you,” raved a supporter.

“Just as beautiful in person,” declared a second admirer.

“Body goals! I gotta put down these ritz crackers,” joked a third social media user.

Others took note of her caption.

“Oh word? Emoji day?” asked another devotee, punctuating their message with the zany and smiling face with horns, drooling face, and smirking face emoji.

And five days ago, Draya posted another update, that time a two-part photo series from the beach. She rocked a black bikini and a Gucci hat with a yellow brim, and was photographed striking a couple of flirty poses in front of the ocean. In the first snap, she stood with her hands on her hips and gave a fierce pout as she looked into the distance. In the second photo, she gazed at the camera with a flirty smile.