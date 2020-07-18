Myles Garrett Details How He Helps Social Justice Causes While Wishing The NFL Would Lead

Colin Kaepernick deserves an apology from the NFL for the way they’ve treated him over the years. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett told Cleveland.com he also believes the league should “lead” when it comes to social justice movements.

“I feel like they should have a bigger voice,” Garrett said. “They have so much access to resources. They should be able to speak up. I believe Kap deserves an apology. I know it’s one thing to stand behind us and support our efforts, but they should be standing beside us in what we’re doing, seeing as there are a lot of players big and small in their stardom trying to do things for their hometowns, for where they play and just for areas that they know have been affected. I feel like they should be right there beside us trying to lead the charge.”

Garrett also talked about his own efforts when it comes to helping people out and said he hoped the National Football League would step up and do more publicly. Among the efforts the Browns’ star pointed to was helping to pay for the costs of the funeral for Louisville chef David McAtee. Some thought Garrett took to social media to promise to pay those costs to get attention for himself and might not follow through.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The defensive star said he did follow through with his promise to pay for the funeral. He also said the only reason he used Twitter to make the announcement that he wanted to help is so he could reach the right people as quickly as possible.

Garrett said there are lots of things he’s doing both in his adopted home and back in his home town of Fort Worth, Texas. He added he’s working to make the everyday lives of young men and women.

He pointed to his work in both Cleveland and in Texas as one example of how the NFL should be standing behind the players more. He also said he wants to try and keep in touch with the people he helps to make sure they don’t need any more assistance at a later date. Garrett added he wanted to make sure they could grow and prosper and he’s going to do all he can to help them do that.

When it comes to how the NFL could help when it comes to social justice issues, he once again talked about how they dealt with Kaepernick. Garrett added the league has made some good steps in fixing that, but it still hasn’t done enough.