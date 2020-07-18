Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In An Electric Blue Bikini In New Headless Instagram Shot

Victoria Villarroel gave her Instagram fans a unique look at her latest bikini, leaving them thrilled and probably wanting more, since she left her face out of the shot.

In the image, Victoria showed just the slightest bit of her jawline, while keeping the rest of her face out of the frame. She seemed to be sitting slightly reclined. She showcased her enviable curves in an electric blue string bikini top that was held together with one small matching string, which seemed to be untied. The suit showed off a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The bottoms covered the model’s flat lower tummy and its strings went over her hip. The angle of the picture showcased Victoria’s bare midsection and thighs and highlighted her sun-kissed skin, which contrasted nicely with the brightly colored two-piece.

Kylie Jenner’s assistant wore a gold necklace with two thin strands and a large gold oval that rested against her golden-brown skin. She also wore gold rings on a couple of her fingers. Her fingernails featured a prismatic manicure that looked gray, purple, and blue, depending on the angle.

A blue sky with beams of sunlight and several puffy white clouds filled the background. The model let the shot speak for itself and her followers responded positively, proving its popularity. More than 6o,500 hit the “like” button and nearly 140 users took the time to leave a comment. The flame emoji appeared throughout the replies, indicating that many thought she looked hot in the unique pose.

“Wow, Victoria! You are always an angel. Your skin is glowing,” gushed one fan, who also included red hearts with their words.

“You are the pinnacle of dreams, Vic. Just dreamy,” a second follower wrote, along with three blue heart emoji that seemed to reference the color of her tiny bikini.

“Damn, girl. You’re so pretty. I love you,” declared a third person, adding red heart-eye smilies to their message.

“How many times do I have to be born again to have that body? You look so hot, Victoria,” a fourth devotee wondered.

Victoria has kept her fans engaged by showing off several pictures of herself in various two-pieces these last few weeks, as The Inquisitr reported. Most recently, she showed off her curves in a smoking-hot red bikini while lying on a blanket in the grass. She was photographed near a pool she had seemingly swum in earlier that day.