‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Winner Jenny West Confirms Show Wasn’t Rigged For Johnny Bananas

The Challenge: Total Madness winner Jenny West is taking to social media to defend her friend and alliance member Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. A little over a month ago, rumors began flying that Total Madness was rigged for Johnny to win by production, something that spread like wildfire across the internet. The show marked the 20th appearance for the veteran, and some believed it would be poetic for Johnny to break his curse on the milestone season.

The theory originally suggested that Jenny won the final and the million-dollar prize, but eventually, production intervened and changed things so there would be two winners, who each were awarded $500,000. Jenny did come in first place technically, beating Johnny on foot, but he came in first for the males and was awarded the half a million prize. The two-time Challenger admitted on Twitter that she is beyond frustrated with people suggesting Johnny didn’t earn his keep.

“I feel so bad for [Bananas] he worked his f*cking a** off and it’s DISGUSTING that he isn’t being given the credit he deserves. There was 9 of us in that final. Ask any of them,” the Brit tweeted with several angry face emoji.

A viewer responded by noting there were some things that seemed a little fishy.

MTV

“We watched a production team edit out a main character for 5-6 episodes this season. The name of the season was changed, castmembers flip flopped on what they heard. What makes people think it’s not possible that the final outcome was edited? Jenny fInished first.All I’m saying..” they said.

“I FINISHED FIRST YES, but the prize money was only ever going to be split between male and female. FML,” Jenny responded.

The main character the fan referred to was Dee Nguyen who was basically removed from all episodes after it was announced MTV had fired her for racially insensitive comments she made about the Black Lives Matter movement. It was also rumored the title was originally Battle For Independence but was later changed to Total Madness. If true, Battle for Independence would suggest there possibly being just one winner and not two.

Cast members who competed in the final also wished Johnny congratulations online after he nabbed his seventh win, something fans believe they wouldn’t have if they knew the show was in fact, rigged.

Jenny continued to interact with some of the haters on her feed who went against her, suggesting the only people who believed Total Madness was set up for Johnny to win, were just people who don’t like him with some sort of vendetta.