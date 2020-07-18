Yaslen Clemente Puts Buxom Booty On Display In Tempting Workout Snap

Yaslen Clemente — the Latina fitness model and influencer known for her Body By Yas program — has once again managed to light up her Instagram feed with an update in which her famously ample derriere was prominently featured. The single-shot post, shared on July 17, showed the 23-year-old posing in her typical workout attire — form-fitting leggings and a similarly tight sports bra — and was an instant hit among her 2 million followers on the platform.

In the caption that accompanied the picture, Clemente implored her fans to “make every workout count,” while confidently sharing the results of her own hard work to be a fit, healthy person. She tagged CLS Clothing, crediting the boutique for producing the leggings that so pleasingly accentuated her curves.

In the picture, Clemente posed in a gym that has been seen several times in past updates and appeared to be in the midst of a workout. As the picture was snapped, she stood near a wall with her back and left side to the camera, turning slightly to provide a better look at her face and athletic body.

With her hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail, Clemente looked directly into the camera with her dark eyes, parting her full lips slightly. She rested her hand on the corresponding thigh just above the knee, which was bent as she lifted the leg upward.

Clemente’s dark gray leggings clung tightly to every contour and curve of her lower half, making the shapely nature of her booty as evident as ever. Her upper half was partially covered by a lighter gray sports bra, which similarly clung to her perky assets.

In just over an hour after the photo had been uploaded to Clemente’s account, it had proved to be a big hit among her army of admirers, garnering well over 13,000 likes. Over 150 comments were left during the same time frame, most of which were statements of approval from fans.

“Your shapeee, omg cannot deal!” wrote one fan.

“Booty goals,” stated another.

“More Beautiful Than Ever Yaslen,” wrote a third admirer of Clemente’s form.

“Loveeeee the gray like omg,” commented a fourth fan in reference to Clemente’s attire.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Clemente is no stranger to flaunting her curves on social media. Earlier this month, she teased her followers with a sizzling, two-pic slideshow which saw her posing in a thong that left almost nothing to the imagination and a contrasting, over-sized, tie-dyed sweatshirt.