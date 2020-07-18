Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Black Bikini And Matching Face Mask

The actress was photographed wading in knee-deep water in front of a waterfall.

Alexandra Daddario thrilled many of her 16.4 million Instagram followers when she uploaded a new photo to her account on Friday. In the stunning snapshot, the 34-year-old Baywatch star rocked a bikini. She played it safe by keeping the lower half of her face covered with a protective mask.

Alexandra was photographed outdoors on a bright and sunny day. She waded in the knee-deep water of a scenic swimming hole. The serene pool was surrounded by towering walls of rock that had a few scattered plants and trees growing in their crevices. On the left side, a small waterfall cascaded down over a steep rock face covered with green moss. The murky water looked to be giving Alexandra a somewhat difficult time in finding her footing as she attempted to walk in it. She tilted her body to the side and had one arm upraised as if she was attempting to keep her balance.

The True Detective star wore a sporty black two-piece. The bathing suit included a bralette top with a low scoop neck that showed off a hint of her ample cleavage. It also had a wide under-bust band that seemed to be white or gray with branding printed on it. Her slinky matching bottoms boasted a low-rise silhouette that elongated her torso. The sides of the garment featured thin stretchy bands that were taut around her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape. The bathing suit also showcased her flat stomach and shapely thighs.

Alexandra completed her look with a black face mask, which she presumably wore as a safety precaution to protect herself from any potential exposure to the coronavirus. She pulled her brunette hair back in a ponytail.

Alexandra’s bikini photo was a massive hit with her admirers. Over the span of an hour, it received upwards of 600,000 likes. Her fans also lavished her with praise in the comments section.

“Sexiest woman alive,” declared one devotee.

“Wow chilling by a waterfall never looked so good,” another message read.

“I love the fact that you’re wearing a mask that matches with the bikini hahahaha,” wrote a third admirer.

A few commenters also noted it looked like Alexandra had digitally edited her photo to remove one or more other people from it, which would explain why she was wearing a facial covering.

“There is an invisible man standing on your left,” quipped one of the actress’ followers.

Alexandra’s fans always love it when the Percy Jackson star shares glimpses of her life on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she once stunned in a glamorous snapshot that was taken during a trip to Rome.