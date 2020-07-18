Donald Trump Reportedly Sees Himself As ‘Blameless Victim’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

According to a Friday report from The Washington Post, President Donald Trump sees himself as a “blameless victim” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Multiple Trump advisers and confidants explained to the publication that the commander-in-chief has spent the past several weeks privately lamenting the “fake news” media, complaining about the coronavirus crisis and deploring the “sick, twisted” police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

“The president has cast himself in the starring role of the blameless victim — of a deadly pandemic, of a stalled economy, of deep-seated racial unrest, all of which happened to him rather than the country.”

Trump has also “put his self-victimization on public display.” Some of those close to him — including Jared Kushner and White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah — have reportedly called for a more optimistic tone, arguing that the “sullen demeanor” could have political consequences.

Some advisers have reportedly tried to brighten up Trump’s mood by organizing special events. Others have apparently presented the commander-in-chief with internal polls, some of which show that he is, in fact, not lagging behind the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Virtually all recent public polling suggests that Biden has surged ahead. In a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, the Democrat surged to his biggest national lead to date, leaving Trump 15 percentage points behind. The survey also showed that voters trust Biden over Trump when it comes to managing the economy and handling the federal government’s response to coronavirus.

An individual familiar with the situation said that those in Trump’s orbit have been urging him to “snap out of it.”

“Every guy that talks to him, the first half of the conversation is, ‘Woe is me.’ They’re all saying, ‘You’ve got to snap out of it. You’re the president. Presidents are supposed to deal with crises.’ But he’s fixated,” the person said.

Nevertheless, Trump has reportedly insisted that he will beat Biden in November. During Oval Office meetings, he allegedly complained about being forced to close the country, still expressing optimism that a cure for the novel coronavirus will be found and that the nation will fully rebound by Election Day.

In the coming weeks, according to officials briefed on the matter, Trump and his allies will try to adopt a more optimistic message. Trump allegedly plans on focusing on handling the pandemic and rebuilding the economy, while protecting American communities amid the nationwide protests against police brutality. Trump’s reelection team is also expected to intensify its attacks on China.