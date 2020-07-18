Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Black Top On A Bed

Niece Waidhofer has rocked several different wigs lately in some of her newer Instagram posts, including the one from today. She showed off her figure in a revealing and tight black top and a tiny thong while kneeling in bed and she made a joke about her blond hair in the caption.

In the photo, she struck the Bambi pose with her knees spread and her hands resting on her legs. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly as she cast a sultry gaze at the floor.

Niece’s shirt appeared to be a cut-out top with a high neckline and three-fourths-length sleeves. Its design helped put her underboob on full show. She also displayed her bare derrière in a black thong with a low waistline and completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black stockings.

Niece wore a blond wig and brushed her long, voluminous locks around her left shoulder. Her hair reached her lower back and glowed in the lighting. Bright sunlight streamed into the room and left her skin looking flawless. Behind her were a couple of windows that were partially covered by blinds.

She posed on a white bed with a pair of pillows, including a pink one in the corner, and wore her typical makeup application while flashing a hint of a smile. In addition, the walls were a light cream tone and the light backdrop helped to emphasize her dark outfit.

Niece joked that she was “Bitcoin mining” via the geotag, and the sexy update has racked up over 69,700 likes in the past three hours. Her admirers also headed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“This is a great look on you,” raved a social media user.

Others commented on her humor.

“Your captions are the damn best,” declared a second supporter.

“I f*cking love your sense of humor wayyyy more than I should!!” exclaimed a third devotee.

Others responded to her question about potential dog names.

“Valtrex sounds like a pokemon. So that one,” suggested another follower.

Niece also posted another update yesterday, that time opting for a strawberry blond wig. She rocked a lacy lingerie set, including a thong that featured scalloped and frayed edging. She slightly leaned forward and propped herself up with her left leg as she brushed a piece of her locks with her right hand. She smiled widely and appeared to be having a blast as she accessorized with a couple of thick beaded bracelets with long tassel accents.