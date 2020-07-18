Bryan Abasolo Shares A Beautiful Throwback Photo Of He And His Wife Rachel Lindsay

Bryan Abasolo shared a throwback photo of he and his wife Rachel Lindsay.

Bryan Abasolo turned to Instagram on Friday, July 17 to share a beautiful throwback photo featuring he and his now-wife, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The photo was taken back in 2019 in New York City.

In the stunning snapshot, Lindsay wore a bright orange dress with a high neckline and thin slit in the bodice and another slit right above her thigh. She held part of the train in one hand as she walked alongside Abasolo, whom she married in August of 2019. The former reality television star wore her dark brown hair down in curls and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. Her large engagement ring was visible on one hand.

Lindsay wrapped her hand 2around the crook of Abasolo’s arm while looking up at him. Abasolo, who is a licensed chiropractor, wore a black pin striped suit with a white collared shirt underneath. He tucked one hand in his pocket and flashed his ultra white teeth while smiling. The adorable pair looked extra happy and very much in love.

The background of the photo encapsulated the hustle and bustle of New York City, tall buildings, cars, and lots of people visible all around. Nevertheless, the couple appeared focused on one another.

In his caption, Abasolo shared how much he missed the simpler times of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises happened. He spoke of the times in which people were free to roam about and travel as they pleased without any restrictions. Nevertheless, he also shared his hope for the future and better times ahead. He concluded his post by urging his followers to stay safe and healthy.

Abasolo’s post racked up over 7 thousand likes shortly after it was posted. He boasts a total of 373 thousand followers on the platform overall. His many followers took to the comments section to compliment him on the sweet snapshot and to share how much they admire he and Lindsay as a couple.

“You guys are amazing together! Such a beautiful pair,” wrote one fan.

“I’m going back to watch your season again. Beautiful couple. I’ll be glad when we go back to normalcy. Stay safe,” another person commented.

Lindsay has been particularly cautious about travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has urged her fans to do the same. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsay took to Instagram earlier this month to share that she would be traveling for work for the first time in months. While she was admittedly concerned about it, she noted that she would be taking every possible precaution.