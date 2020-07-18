Tahlia Skaines Defies The Cold As She Relaxes On The Beach In A Strappy Bikini

Tahlia Skaines isn’t letting the cold weather ruin her fun. Despite it being winter in Australia, the social media sensation hit the beach for a stunning new photo shoot, a shot from which she shared to her Instagram page just hours ago.

In the snap, Tahlia laid across the soft white sand as the golden sun spilled over her incredible physique. The model had her bronzed legs out in front of her while gazing off into the distance at the gorgeous beach scene around her. She propped herself up on one of her toned arms and angled her upper body toward the camera, offering her audience almost a complete view of her curvaceous frame.

Tahlia looked absolutely amazing as she flaunted her phenomenal figure in a light blue bikini from White Fox Boutique. The two-piece included a halter-style top with ribbed triangle cups, though she seemed to have altered the swimwear for a more unique style. Rather than simply looping the numbers thin straps around her neck, she crisscrossed them over her bronzed decolletage. The result was a sexy cutout over her chest that framed her ample cleavage, much of which was exposed due to the garment’s plunging neckline.

The matching bottoms of Tahlia’s skimpy beachwear boasted a daring design that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half. It had a high-cut leg that showcased the star’s sculpted thighs and dangerous curves. The piece also featured a curved waistband that was pulled high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, taut tummy, and abs.

Tahlia kept her accessories simple, adding only a pair of gold hoop earrings so as not to take too much attention away from her flawless bikini body. She tied her platinum locks in a low ponytail that fell over her shoulder and gently blew in the ocean breeze.

The eye-popping image certainly added some heat to Tahlia’s feed, though she noted in the caption of the upload that was “freezing her a** off” as she worked the camera. Her efforts at defying the cold led her to also remind her fans to “double tap” the post — a request that many obliged to. It has amassed over 6,600 likes after four hours of being shared, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“I’d triple tap if I could,” one person wrote.

“Thank you so much for fighting the cold for all of your fans!!” said another admirer.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” a third follower praised.

“Body goals check,” quipped a fourth fan.

Tahlia treated her followers to another look at her physique earlier this week as well. On Wednesday, the model showed some serious skin as she rocked a set of semi-sheer blue lingerie that left little to the imagination.