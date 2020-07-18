Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Shows Serious Cleavage In Latest Workout Videos

Brittany Matthews – the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – showed off her curves in a scintillating outfit for her latest video post on Instagram. In the clips, she was recorded doing several exercises in a tiny sports bra that accentuated her cleavage, and a pair of skintight bike shorts.

The fitness model has gained a large online following by posting workout tips, and in this upload she worked on her upper body with a series of super sets. She was recorded at home in her gym, and was joined by her two dogs who looked on while the Texas native lifted weights.

Matthews wore her long blond hair up in a ponytail as she worked out. The 24-year-old rocked a black sports bra with thin shoulder straps, and a low-cut neckline that embellished her assets. She also sported a pair of cheetah-print bike shorts that hugged onto her lower body, and black Nike sneakers to complete the ensemble.

For the first clip, Matthews was recorded from the side while she laid on a workout bench. She held a dumbbell above her chest with arms extended, and lowered it back behind her head. This angle treated fans to a view of her bust in the revealing sports top.

The social media influencer stood in a half-squat for the next exercise. She was once again filmed from the side, and this time Matthews held a dumbbell in her right hand as she extended her arm back. Her toned legs and curvy backside were on full display for this slide. In the last clip, Matthews sat on the edge of a bench with her body hunched over and a dumbbell in each hand. Matthews extended her arms out with her feet planted together and her head hanging down.

In the caption, the former soccer pro included instructions for the workout, and tagged sportswear company, Balance Athletica.

Many of Matthews’ 523,000 Instagram followers noticed the upload, and more than 19,000 of them showed their support by tapping the “like” button. She received over 100 comments, and her replies were swamped with fire emoji. The comment section was filled with compliments, and questions regarding the workout.

“SLAYING those rider shorts what,” one follower wrote.

“Does keeping your palms facing in or out work different muscles?” a fan asked.

“Killing it per usual!!!” another replied while adding several emoji.

“My dogs love watching me workout too,” an Instagram user commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Matthews showcased her firm booty in a pair of tight black leggings for another recent workout post.