Daniel Bard Makes Return To Major League Roster With Colorado Rockies After Seven Year Absence

Daniel Bard was informed by the Colorado Rockies he made their opening day roster on Friday. As Blake Schuster of Bleacher Report wrote, the news means the pitcher is set to make his first appearance in the Major Leagues in seven years.

Bard was announced by the Rockies alongside some other slingshots to make the roster who will be part of the revamped 2020 opening day. Outfielder Matt Kemp and short stop Chris Owings were also told they made the team.

While Kemp and Owings were considered nice stories, mainly because they came to summer camp as non-roster invitees, it was Bard’s story that grabbed headlines, because of how long he’s been out of the league. When he pitches this season, it will be the first time since he threw one inning for the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

After that outing he was designated for assignment and bounced around MLB for the next seven years. After being cut loose by the Redsox, Bard bounced around the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals organizations. He often got as high as the AAA affiliates but was never called up to the big leagues.

Daniel Bard, Matt Kemp and Chris Owings have been informed they made the team. pic.twitter.com/dLw6BDfpXQ — Colorado Rockies ???? (@Rockies) July 17, 2020

Schuster said part of the issue was that Bard seemed to develop “the yips.” The term is used to describe baseball players, especially pitchers who suddenly find they don’t have the same control on their pitches as they once did.

His struggles eventually led him to retire from the game in 2017, despite the fact that he was still able to register 100 miles per hour on the radar gun with his fastball. A few months after he called it quits to his playing career, he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks as a “player mentor.”

Bard said during this period of time, he was able to give his mind and body a rest. He decided he wanted to give his career one more chance and the Rockies obliged. They signed him to a minor league contract in February.

When the league went on hiatus, Bard continued working on his pitching and getting ready if baseball returned. In May, he talked to MassLive about how much better he felt than he had in the last few seasons before he retired.

“The way I feel now trumps anything I felt from 2012 to 2017 when I retired. It’s hard to describe. It just feels—throwing and pitching feels natural. It feels fun. Body feels free and easy,” Bard said. “The overall feeling is just like, ‘This is what throwing a baseball is meant to feel like.’ It’s the way I felt for my first three years in Boston.”