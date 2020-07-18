WWE News: Legendary Superstar Announces Retirement

As noted by Ringside News, WWE alum Bobby Fulton took to Facebook yesterday and announced his official retirement from the squared circle. The former NWA and WCW star revealed that the anniversary of Bruiser Brody’s death, coupled with his son’s pastor’s retirement, caused him to reflect on his life. This led to him realizing it was time for him to hang up his boots.

Fulton — who was one-half of The Fantastics along with Tommy Rogers — stated that several reasons prompted his decision, but overall, he appears to have lost his passion for the business. However, the 59-year-old also took time to show his gratitude for those who’ve had his back throughout his career.

“Today, I announce I am retired from professional wrestling. I’m no longer going to do independent events. There’s been a lot of contributing factors, but I no longer have the same love for this business I started within 1977. Thank you to all for the support over the years, who knows I may drop in to see some old friends one day. I appreciate you all for the support over the years. Thank you!”

Rogers has experienced some health problems in recent years, and that may have been one of the factors he mentioned in his announcement. As noted by Wrestling Inc, he was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019. While he has since made a full recovery, it would be difficult for any performer to continue wrestling after that.

The aforementioned report also revealed how this isn’t Fulton’s first retirement from the squared circle. He previously decided to call it quits in 2018, so it’s entirely possible that he’ll perform a u-turn at a later date. He wouldn’t be the first legend to be indecisive regarding the subject, after all. For now, however, the former NWA United States Tag Team Champion is calling it a day.

Despite his age, Fulton has continued to compete on the independent circuit. He often teamed up with the legendary Terry Taylor — who was his old partner in The Fantastic Ones during the Mid-South era — after his main cohort hung up his boots in 2007.

The Fantastics might not be familiar to some WWE fans, but they were a major part of the success of tag team competition in the 1980s. They are now associated with Vince McMahon’s company through WCW and the WWE Network, but they were never given an opportunity to showcase their skills there. They did, however, face each other in 1997 on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Rogers passed away in 2016, but the team seems destined for the Hall of Fame at some point. Their feuds with duos such as The Midnight Express helped define a golden age, and many fans and pundits want to see their efforts recognized.