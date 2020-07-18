Celeste Bright Rocks Minuscule Red-Hot Bikini Top In Sexy New Selfies

Celeste Bright tantalized her 665,000 Instagram followers on Friday, July 17, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a double update in which she rocked a skimpy bikini top that put her cleavage front and center.

Both pictures showed Bright lying on her back on a white lounge chair. They were taken selfie-style as she appeared to be holding the camera directly above her face. In the first, she posed with her tongue out as she glanced into the lenses. She had her right hand next to her head as she played with a lock of hair. She cocked her head in the second, pouting her lips slightly. Bright slathered on black liner for the perfect winged look, which accentuated her gaze.

Bright could be seen wearing the top of a red-hot bikini that deepened her tan complexion. It was halter-style and had thin straps that went around her neck. The cups were placed wide on her chest, exposing quite a lot of her cleavage. She ruched them along the bottom edges, making it even skimpier. Her swimsuit was from Poemä Swim, according to one of the tags.

Bright accessorized her summer look with elegant jewelry, including a sparkly choker and a delicate triple gold chain with what looked to be a crescent moon hanging from it. Her blond highlighted hair was in a middle part and Bright allowed her wavy strands to rest on the chair around her head and shoulders. Her hair was courtesy of Drea Jaclyn, as per another tag.

Bright noted in the caption that this is how she plans to spend her “weekend in quarantine.” The series has attracted more than 12,200 likes and over 180 comments within the first three hours of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about Bright’s beauty in different languages, showing her loyal fanbase goes beyond country borders.

“You’re super cute,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful and the best perfect poses,” replied another fan, completing the message with a heart-eyes emoji, a fire and a red heart.

“Hello babe [heart-eyes emoji] you are so beautiful like always,” a third user chimed in.

“Quarantine would be epic with you,” added a fourth admirer.

Bright often sports bikinis on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted another snapshot of herself wearing a similar bathing suit. The photo showed her during a trip to the Caribbean island-nation of Antigua. It featured her standing in the shade of a tall building while surrounded by vibrant green plants. She posed with one arm stretched to the side and her hips popped out, emphasizing the curves of her lower body.