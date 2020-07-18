White House Reportedly Blocks Top CDC Officials From Testifying At Hearing On Reopening Schools

The White House is moving to block top officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from testifying at an upcoming hearing on how schools can safely reopen in the fall.

As CNN reported, the White House is blocking CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield as well as other officials from testifying at a hearing of the House Education and Labor Committee next week. The White House released a statement implying that Dr. Redfield’s time is too important to attend the meeting and that instead he needs to focus on responding to the coronavirus.

“Dr. Redfield has testified on the Hill at least four times over the last three months. We need our doctors focused on the pandemic response,” a White House official told CNN.

The move will likely be met with pushback, as House Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott said that testimony from the CDC is critical in making decisions on how schools might reopen in the fall. Scott’s office released a statement decrying the move to block CDC officials from the hearing.

“It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing the CDC from appearing before the Committee at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students, parents, and educators,” Scott said in a statement.

There has been a sharp debate about how schools can safely reopen in the fall, with many public health experts warning that the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in many states makes it nearly impossible to safely reopen schools. Trump has claimed that opponents want schools to remain closed to hurt his chances of winning the November presidential election.

The president has been vocal that schools must reopen, and the White House has pushed back against recommendations from the CDC that have put the start of in-person school in the fall in doubt. Trump complained that the CDC guidelines are too expensive, and has threatened to withhold federal funding from educational institutions that do not open for in-person learning in the fall.

But the president does not appear to have the support of the majority of the American people. As The Inquisitr reported, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released this week shows that close to two-thirds of respondents believe Trump should not be pushing for schools to reopen. A total of 63 percent opposed Trump’s approach, while just 25 percent said that Trump was right to advocate for all schools to reopen.