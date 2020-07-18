Allie Auton Snaps A Steamy Mirror Selfie In A Gray Bra & Panties Set

Allie Auton sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with a steamy new selfie that got her fans talking.

The shot was taken through the reflection of a full-length mirror that was set up in the Aussie model’s bedroom. She posed in front of the glass with her hips popped slightly out to the side to emphasize her hourglass silhouette while focusing her gaze on the screen of her cell phone. She appeared to have just woken up, as it is already Saturday morning where she lives in Australia.

Allie’s 577,000 followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, as she hadn’t even gotten fully dressed yet before snapping the sizzling pic. Still, the model proved to be a total smokeshow in a set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination and added some serious heat to her page.

The blond bombshell looked absolutely gorgeous in the gray ensemble from Lounge Underwear that showcased her sun-kissed skin and dangerous curves. Her look included a gray bra that featured white straps and a thick, logo band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame. It had triangle cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage as well.

The matching panties were equally sexy. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that treated Allie’s audience to a peek at her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. It also had a thick, curved waistband that sat just underneath the model’s navel, highlighting her flat midsection, trim waist, and chiseled abs.

Allie added a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty pendant necklace to accessorize her look and give it the perfect amount of bling. She tied her long, platinum locks up in a ponytail that spilled over her shoulder. It was secured high up on her head with a pouffy white scrunchy — one of the season’s hottest trends.

Many fans seemed delighted by the eye-popping selfie, awarding it more than 6,700 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens have also taken to the comments section to compliment the social media star on her latest skin-baring display.

“Stunning, have an amazing weekend,” one person wrote.

You are PERFECT BABY GIRL,” praised another fan.

“You are an angel sent from heaven and don’t let anyone tell you different,” a third follower remarked.

“You are literally goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Allie has been rocking lingerie in a number of her recent Instagram posts, much to the delight of her fans. She recently showcased her incredible physique and “perfect glow” in a white Calvin Klein bra and matching briefs. That look proved to be another major hit, earning more than 15,000 likes and 207 comments to date.