YouTuber Kristin Johns Beams In Adorable New Instagram Photo

Kristin Johns shared a few of the things that have been making her happy while in quarantine.

YouTuber Kristin Johns turned to Instagram on Friday, July 17, to share a new adorable post. The 25-year-old looked happier than ever as she sat on a window seat in the family home she shares with her husband, fellow social media star Marcus Johns.

Kristin wore a white dress with tiny red flowers on it and ruffled sleeves. She paired the dress with a pair of white socks and sneakers. Kristin wore her long dark locks down straight, nearly reaching her waist. She closed her eyes and tilted her head as she smiled for the camera.

Sun streamed into the kitchen from the window, casting shadows across the room. On the table beside Kristin was a basket stuffed full of bright red tulips in full bloom.

In the second photo included in the post, Kristin held up an orange bottle of Restoring Shampoo by the brand L’Oreal Paris. This product, as well as the Restoring Conditioner visible alongside it, are specifically for people with long hair, which Kristin certainly has.

The beauty brand sponsors Kristin, and she, in turn, promotes their products. In her caption, Kristin recommended these products which she says help grow her hair, keep it healthy and prevent split ends.

In her caption, the social media star also listed some of the things that have been cheering her up while in quarantine. Some of these things include fresh flowers and getting ready for the day by putting on a cute outfit.

She concluded her caption by asking her followers what has been making them happy this past week. She got a lot of love on the post, which surpassed 41,000 likes in no time. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the beautiful photos and to share some of the bright spots in their own lives.

“Strongest girl I know,” complimented one person.

“I just want you to know your content makes me so happy and genuinely inspires me. Love you Kristin!” gushed one fan.

“And your beautiful scars are in full display! WOW. You constantly inspire and amaze me. I love you!” one more person wrote.

It has been a difficult past few months for Kristin and Marcus. In May, the pair were victims in a horrific hit and run accident while on a bike ride. They were severely wounded, having sustained broken bones. They had to go through surgery.

Luckily, they are on the mend and are expected to fully recover from their injuries, as The Inquisitr previously reported.