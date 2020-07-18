Rachel Cook Flaunts Phenomenal Figure In Blue Bikini And See-Through Skirt

Rachel Cook showed off her incredible figure to her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Friday, July 17, with a hot new post. The Playboy model posted a series of photos in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit and see-through skirt for a “girly-girl” look.

Cook sizzled in a baby blue two-piece bathing suit. Its top had small triangles that were narrowly cut, showcasing her cleavage. The bra had straps that stretched over her shoulders. She paired it with a miniskirt made from a white sheer fabric. It had textured details that gave off shimmery vibes. Because it was see-through, it was possible to see that Cook wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms. They had medium straps, which she wore low. The skirt sat a few inches below her navel, exposing her toned stomach and abs.

Cook accessorized her look with a headband in a darker shade of blue and a pair of simple silver hood earrings.

All photos showed Cook outside while posing in front of a palm tree. In the first, she squatted slightly, pulling down on the front of her skirt. The second featured her with her back to the camera as she looked over her shoulder at a point outside of the frame. The third captured her from a closer distance. For the last one, she leaned against the tree while touching the sides of her bottoms.

In the caption, Cook noted that she enjoys being a “girly-girl” sometimes. She also used the space to wish that her fans take the time to do something that makes them feel happy and alive today.

Thus far, the slideshow has attracted more than 64,400 likes and upwards of 575 comments within three hours. Many of her fans used the comments section to respond to her message while many others simply gushed over her beauty.

“[W]ow you look stunning, you are very beautiful,” one of her fans raved.

“You’re a really sweet person. That was very nice,” replied another user.

“That color really compliments your eyes,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Yes, my little girl was riding her bike for the first time alone very proud father,” added a fourth user.

Cook recently shared another stunning shot of herself clad in a different bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The three-part series showed her holding up a small showerhead as she sprayed herself with water. Her two-piece was made of textured fabric, and her top featured ties that she made into bows on the top of her shoulders. Her tiny bottoms had a very low-waisted fit and the light color of the swimsuit helped emphasize her deep tan.