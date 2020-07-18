Lili Reinhart Shows Off Her Figure In Stunning Beach Photo

Lili Reinhart stunned in a black one piece bathing suit.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart took to Instagram on Friday, July 17 to share a stunning photo of herself in a one piece bathing suit. The 23-year-old posed at the beach, a deep blue sky visible overhead.

Reinhart’s bathing suit was primarily black and featured yellow roses and green leaves. It included a low neckline and showed off the actress’ impressive curves and toned physique. She knelt in the sand on a deck area that overlooked the beach. She rested her hands on the wooden ledge and titled her head back as she stared at the camera and soaked up the bright Los Angeles, California sun.

Reinhart went barefoot and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses with dark lenses. She wore her blond hair down naturally, letting it blow in the wind. Behind her was what appeared to be a type of resort complete with cushy looking lounge chairs. Stunning ocean waves and a sandy beach could be seen in the distance. A few enormous palm trees could also be seen nearby, completing the impressive, picturesque view.

In her caption, Reinhart gave credit to Elsie, the woman who took the photo. Elsie, who did not include her last name on her profile, is an actor, model and photographer.

Reinhart’s post racked up plenty of likes, surpassing 1 million in less than an hour after it was posted. She has quite a large online audience with more than 24 million followers on Instagram overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her flawless looks and to express how much they liked her bathing suit. Others shared their appreciation for the fact that Reinhart did not edit or modify her appearance in any way prior to posting the photo.s

“You are so beautiful and wonderful person,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for showing something so real and unfiltered, it means a lot,” commented a second fan of Reinharts.

“I so appreciate and love you not editing your photos. You are so naturally beautiful and you are telling us being famous doesn’t mean higher beauty standard. Love you,” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reinhart is not afraid to show some skin on social media. Recently she came under fire on social media for sharing a photo of herself naked and pleading for justice for Breonna Taylor in the caption. She later apologized, emphasizing that she had tried to do something useful and kind but had ultimately missed the mark.