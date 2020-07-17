Donald Trump Goes Off On Niece Mary After Her Tell-All Book Hits Shelves: ‘She’s A Mess’

For the first time since her tell-all book hit the shelves, Donald Trump lashed out at his niece Mary Trump in a series of tweets on Friday night.

In the first tweet, the president jokes that he is the ultimate Book of the Month Club member before commenting on his former security adviser John Bolton.

“First I have lowlife dummy John Bolton, a war mongering fool, violating the law (he released massive amounts of Classified Information) and an NDA in order to build badly needed credibility and make a few dollars, which will all end up going to the government anyway,” he wrote.

Bolton recently published his tell-all book called The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. The White House fought to stop the book’s publication, but a judge ultimately ordered that it be allowed to be released.

Next, Trump attacked his niece, whose record-breaking book, titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man sold nearly 950,000 copies by the end of its first day after being released.

“Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA. She also broke the Law by giving [sic] out my [t]ax Returns. She’s a mess!” he wrote.

Finally, the president concluded that “many books have been written about me, some good, some bad,” and there were sure to be more to come in the future.

Both Mary Trump and Bolton’s books contain shocking allegations about the president.

Bolton’s book claims that Trump wanted China to help him win re-election and that he praised the country for building internment camps. Trump is also reported to have said that he wants to serve more than two terms, and wasn’t sure if Finland was part of Russia or not.

At one point, Bolton claims that Trump suggested that the U.S. should invade Venezuela, as the BBC reports.

Mary Trump’s book, on the other hand, paints a more intimate picture of the man she grew up knowing. While the president’s only niece is open about the fact that she wrote the book to help prevent Trump from winning a second term, something she says would end democracy itself, she also describes him in empathetic terms, as the Los Angeles Times reports.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

She says that Trump’s father Fred was a selfish and cruel man, something that impacted all of his children in different ways. In Trump’s case, as the second son, he reacted by living to please his long-dead father, Mary Trump argues.