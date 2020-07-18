Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Traumatized’ Via Twitter After Recent Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about how the shooting she was involved in on Sunday, July 12 is still haunting her.

The “Savage” rapper shared via Twitter that she hasn’t been holding up well since she was a victim of gun violence last week. According to Hollywood Life, the incident that left her wounded and bleeding has been a topic of conversation online. Several users have made memes about the ordeal and gossiped about it as well. In her lengthy tweet, Megan said she wished the commentators would focus more on her real-life suffering than the headlines she’s endured.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she tweeted. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real-life hurt and traumatized.”

Following her post, many of Megan’s fans showered her with love as she continued to work on her trauma. She received over 79,000 retweets and comments from her supporters.

“We really do love you, I hope you can feel it,” one fan wrote.

“People can be so insensitive. I’m sorry about what happened to you and I wish you all the best w healing from this,” another Twitter user posted, followed by two heart emoji.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The tweet from Megan comes days after she shared on Instagram how happy she was to be alive following the shooting. After several reports said the rapper was arrested on Sunday, she confirmed she was shot and had to have bullets surgically removed from her foot. Her friend, singer Tory Lanez, got arrested on the scene for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. The act is considered to be a felony.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Lanez soon made bail and will have to appear in court in October. In addition to carrying the weapon, he has also been accused of being the one who shot Megan. The shooting was allegedly the result of an argument that occurred between the two former friends. He allegedly shot her as she attempted to exit his car. Her friend, Kelsey Nicole, was also accused of the crime but cleared her name via social media.

Since the altercation took place, Megan has unfollowed the “Broke In A Minute” crooner on Instagram. Prior to the incident, the two artists were romantically linked due to the fact that they spent so much time together over the past few months, although they never confirmed a relationship.