Jinger Duggar Cradles Her 5-Month Baby Bump In New Instagram Share

Jinger Duggar will be welcoming another girl in November.

Jinger Duggar is now five months pregnant with her second child. The Counting On star is adding another girl to her growing family with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. In a recent Instagram share, Jinger posed for a photo while cradling her baby bump. She also expressed how excited she is about meeting this new little one in just a few short months.

In the picture, which was taken outside in what looks to be the front of their home in Los Angeles, Jinger was wearing a cute pink floral dress while flaunting her growing belly. The short-sleeve garment featured a scalloped black netting that decorated her neckline. It appeared to be fitted right above her expanding waistline. The daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was looking down and smiling at her bump as one hand was resting on her lower abdomen. That pose made one side of her frock sit above her knee, while the hemline on the opposite side stayed right over her kneecap.

Jinger went bare-legged as she posed for the snapshot. Her exercise routine may be paying off as her toned calves were clearly visible. She also teamed the outfit with a pair of tan wedge-heel sandals. Her blond-highlighted hair was pulled up into a high knot with a loose strand or two peeking out on one side of her face. The look on her face seems to reveal how happy and content she is as she looks forward to having another little girl to love.

In her caption, Jinger talked about how much she loves baby kicks and learning not to take anything for granted. Her Instagram followers indicated in the comments how much they loved her ensemble and are thrilled that she and Jeremy are having another girl.

“Pregnancy looks great on you,” said one of her fans.

“Congratulations! I’m so excited for you! And that is a beautiful dress,” someone else replied.

“Beautiful photo and congratulations to your little family,” a third person remarked.

Just a few days ago, Jinger had a family photo snapped and she shared that one on Instagram as well. She and Jeremy had an outing with their daughter Felicity recently. She showed off her 20-week baby bump while wearing a simple blue sleeveless dress and white sneakers. The Vuolos had spent weeks together at their home in L.A. during the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like they are finally getting out and about.