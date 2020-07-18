Tamar Braxton Reportedly Threatened Suicide, Asked For Help In Drafted Tweet

Tamar Braxton reportedly threatened suicide and asked for help in a drafted tweet prior to being found unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefesco in her room at the Ritz-Carlton residences in Los Angeles on July 16. The Blast reported that the singer penned a message she planned on posting to Twitter but instead, sent her heartbreaking words to several members of her family. In the message, the Braxton Family Values star appeared to be fraught with pain.

“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me,” she said, followed by a praying hands emoji said The Blast. The tweet was never published on the social media platform.

Upon finding his girlfriend unconscious, David called 911 and stated said he thought Tamar had been drinking. He also said he believed she had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills reported The Blast, who also claimed the singer is under a 24-hour watch at the hospital where she is being treated. David has reportedly been by her side throughout her ordeal.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Tamar’s sister Traci continues to keep hope alive that her sister returns to good health soon. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post where she rallied for Tamar online and asked her followers to keep her in their prayers.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

David and Tamar were set to air the latest episode of their YouTube live-streamed show Coupled & Quarantined on July 16. Instead, a message was left for viewers to read which claimed Tamar was “under the weather.” The slide stated the couple would be back with a “bigger and better” show next week.

Tamar’s latest television project is titled Tamar Braxton:Get Ya Life! which takes a deeper look into her life as a mother to 7-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vincent Herbert, her new relationship, and her career plans. Tamar also stars with her sisters Traci, Toni, Trina, Towanda, and mother Evelyn on the WeTV series Braxton Family Values.

She appeared on Season 21 of the reality competition dance series Dancing with the Stars in 2015. Paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, she would experience a medical emergency where she believed she had pneumonia but would later be diagnosed with blood clots in both her lungs. Tamar would later drop out of the competition.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.