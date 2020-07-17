Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Her Abs While Posing In A Bed

Katya Elise Henry wowed her 7.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares to the social media platform. The sultry photo featured the fitness model lying in bed in nothing but a zip-up hoodie and a matching pair of panties. She posted the image on Thursday, July 16.

She looked up at the ceiling in the sultry picture, her arms stretched out above her head, lengthening her torso. She posed on light blue sheets, with a white pillow next to her and a protein shake on the other side. Her straight, licorice-colored locks fanned out all around her, making her shiny hair look long and voluminous. She wore a dreamy expression on her face, her lips closed in a straight line.

Katya wore a long-sleeved, light pink sweater that featured a zipper in the middle and a large pocket in the front. The crop top garment also boasted white drawstrings. As she pulled her arms up towards the ceiling, the top rode up on her stomach. Her tanned and toned midriff was on full display. She wore a silver belly button ring that was barely visible in the post.

She paired the hoodie with skimpy panties of the same hue. The tiny bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and fit physique. Fans could make out her “blessed” tattoo, written in black script on her hip.

As for her jewelry, Katya accessorized with a dainty diamond cross necklace that peeked out of her slightly unzipped sweatshirt.

Katya’s followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for the seductive look.

“BEAUTIFUL,” exclaimed one follower in all-caps, adding four heart-eye emoji to their message.

“Goddess,” complimented another social media user, punctuating their comment with a smiley face with heart eyes.

“She is goals,” wrote one person, tagging their friend and following up with a flame emoji.

“Art,” simply shared a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the snapshot garnered more than 116,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments.

As Katya Elise Henry fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the Instagram fitness model frequently shares scantily-clad images and videos of herself on the app. Her latest post featured her posing in her bathroom while wearing a racy red bikini that left little to the imagination. In the clip, she tugged at her hair as she obscured her face with her phone, making sure all attention was on her body.