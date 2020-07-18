Natalie Martinez Looks Smoking Hot In Black & White Striped Bikini: ‘My Happy Place’

Natalie Martinez thrilled her Instagram fans while giving them a glimpse at her happy place this afternoon.

The I-Land star appeared to be napping atop an oversized taupe piece of furniture amid a gorgeous outdoor setting. In the unfocused background, there were beautiful green trees mixed with several different buildings that were built on a rolling hill, and a bright sunny blue sky completed the scene. Natalie wore a black and white striped bikini top, and she laid slightly on one arm, exposing part of the front and side of her curvaceous body. The pose showed off the slightest hint of her underboob, along with a few her taut ab muscles. The model wore matching bikini bottoms that rose over her flat lower stomach, showcasing her nipped-in waist that flared out to her curvaceous hips. The actress’s dark wavy tresses fell over one arm as she rested her head on it. She wore a necklace around her neck and a small earring in her ear. Viewers could see a peek of Natalie’s large forearm tattoo on the arm closest to the camera’s lens.

She revealed that the whole scene was a place that she enjoyed being. The actress’s Instagram fans seemed to agree, and they shared the love with more than 7,800 hitting the “like” button and over 120 leaving a comment for her. Many of those who replied indicated that they thought she looked hot, laying out in the sun by including the flame emoji with their words.

“Divine woman, that fascinates me, the best that these eyes have seen in regards to beauty. Your beauty is only compared to the moon and the stars. I love you,” wrote one follower, who also shared red rose and red hearts along with the sentiment.

“My happy places are my home, Northern Ireland. It can be wet and miserable, but it’s home. You are so sexy, and you have a lovely body,” a second Instagrammer shared.

“We need more of you with this view. You’re an exquisite beauty,” declared a third devotee who also included a red heart and yellow flame emoji.

“You are always so gorgeous. Can I be invited to your happy place,” a fourth fan wondered.

