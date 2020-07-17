WWE News: MVP Teases Adding More Members To His ‘Monday Night Raw’ Faction

MVP has revitalized Bobby Lashley’s career in recent times, but the manager plans on adding more members to their stable. During a recent interview with Talksport, the WWE veteran was asked if fans can expect to see more recruits in the near future. The former United States Champion kept his plans close to the vest, but he did tease some new arrivals.

“It’s something I’ve been discussing and let’s see how things go… let’s just say there’s a method to my madness! I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised if I can take this… just watch me work! I’ll leave it at that — watch me work.”

While Lashley remains MVP’s only client at the moment, he previously managed Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne. As documented by Ringside News, both superstars were sent back to NXT because they were Paul Heyman projects. Heyman was fired from his position as the executive director of Monday Night Raw recently, and some of his favorite performers have vanished from television since.

One Heyman project who could join MVP and Lashley is Apollo Crews. The currentUnited States Champion has been on the rise in recent months, and he’s been linked with MVP’s faction before. During the Talksport interview, MVP opened up about the rising star, praising his ability and teasing an alliance between the pair.

“If I can get Apollo to come around and see things from my perspective then I can tap into that and it won’t be good for everyone else.”

MVP complimented the young performer’s athleticism and talent. He also said that Crews has coped well in matches against him, and he wasn’t overshadowed by MVP’s personality. The veteran superstar claimed that his ego is too huge to let opponents outshine him, and the current champion held his own against him in that regard.

It’s clear that MVP is a fan of Crews, and he believes that he can take him to the next level by making him a more vicious in-ring competitor. Adding him to the group would be a coup that could open up more possibilities for the current members and their potential protege.

However, MVP will face the titleholder at this weekend’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and he’ll be out to take his gold. Of course, it’s also possible that the match could be the catalyst that leads to the teased alliance between the duo down the line. MVP isn’t a full-time competitor, so it’s unlikely that he’ll be given a title run.