Hailey Clauson Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini Top In Monochromatic Snap

On Friday, July 17, Hailey Clauson gave her 560,000 Instagram fans something to help kick off their weekend on the right foot. The 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model took to the social media app to post a monochromatic snap that saw her clad in a tiny bikini top that put her cleavage on show.

The photo was a close-up of Clauson that framed her from the chest up, focusing in on her face and upper body. She looked at the camera straight-on with fierce eyes and lips slightly parted. Clauson posed in front of a white backdrop that kept the emphasis on her. Her arms rested naturally alongside her torso, exposing her toned shoulders.

Clauson wore the upper half of a white two-piece swimsuit that increased the contrast between her sun-kissed skin tone against the bright background. It featured two small triangles, which she ruched along the bottom edges for extra spiciness. The cups were widely spaced, allowing her to show off quite a bit of her ample cleavage. Thin straps completed the look, going behind her neck.

Clauson wore her blond hair swept over to the left. She allowed the front to brush against her forehead, partially covering her eye on that side. The rest of her hair fell over her right shoulder in wavy strands.

Clauson tagged the Instagram page Justshootem, a photography account for which she is the creative director and Jullien Herrera the photographer, as per its bio.

Her fans were quick to react to the shot. Within an hour, the photo has attracted more than 3,400 likes and upwards of 55 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment the aesthetics of the shot and to praise Clauson’s beauty and modeling skills.

“You are just gorgeous! Fave!” raved one of her fans.

“Hailey, you’re a goddess. You are!” replied another user.

“Awww what a lil sweetheart [red heart] mwaa [two kiss mark emoji] keep smiling beautiful,” chimed in a third admirer.

“Beamed to you directly from the land of dreams,” added a fourth fan.

Clauson has been on a roll this week, as those who follow her will know. On Wednesday, July 15, she posted a photo in which she stunned in a black bodysuit as she posed with boxing gloves while turning her back to the camera, as The Inquisitr has noted. The suit had a thong bottom that put most of her glutes on display. The suit also had high-cut legs, baring her hips. The back was straight-cut and sat just above her waist.