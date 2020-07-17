Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Abs In White Bikini & Rocks Black Face Mask During Beach Trip

Yovanna encouraged her fans to enjoy the summer by dancing and soaking up the sun.

Yovanna Ventura showed off her funky and fun beach style in the seaside Instagram snapshot that she shared with her 5.3 million followers on Friday. Her ensemble put her washboard stomach on display, and it included an important accessory meant to protect herself and others from the coronavirus.

Yovanna, 24, was photographed on a sandy beach in front of a backdrop of palm trees and colorful buildings. The model was dressed to soak up some sun in a white bikini with a unique silhouette. Her top had wide shoulders, and it appeared to mostly consist of one large swath of fabric that curved back around her neck. The garment’s string ties were threaded through the ends of the long piece of material to create the cups.

Her top also boasted thick wraparound ties that crisscrossed over her midsection to highlight her tiny waist and toned tummy. Her bottoms had skinny side straps that were pulled up high on her slender hips. Most of the lower half of her bathing suit was hidden from view by the baggy boyfriend jeans that she wore. Her faded denim bottoms had an asymmetrical button fly front, and the loose waist ensured that they hung down low on her torso. The pants also featured wide legs.

Yovanna’s outfit included a sheer black top with long sleeves and extremely long front ties. She left them completely undone so that they trailed on the ground. Her shoes were a pair of black Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers with a vivid red vamp and a light blue swoosh logo. The heel counters were the same cooler hue, while the midsoles were white. Yovanna wore the tongues of the shoes pulled up over the bottoms of her pants legs.

The fashion influencer completed her outfit with a black Livin Cool face mask. However, she was only pictured wearing it in one of the four photos that she shared. In the same snap, she also rocked a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Her jewelry included chunky hoop earrings, and she was carrying a small bright orange handbag. Her glossy dark hair was pulled back in a ponytail.

In the caption of her post, Yovanna shared some advice on how to have an enjoyable summer. Fans took to the comments section to praise for her looks and her fashion sense.

“Flawless Beauty,” wrote one admirer.

“Always looking fantastic,” another comment read.

“Such a cute look! And you look amazing in it!” a third fan remarked.

